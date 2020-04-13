President of Israel congratulates Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem on Easter | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Israel Reuven Rivlin and Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian held a telephone conversation on April 13 at the initiative of the Israeli side, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan said on Facebook.

“During the phone conversation Mr. Rivlin congratulated the Armenian Patriarch on Easter and discussed issues relating to the ceremonies on opening the doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre granted to him by the three communities”, Baghdasaryan said.

Reported by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

Armen Press