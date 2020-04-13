Paylan: Turkish Foreign Ministry denies receiving assistance request from Armenia

Hripsime Hovhannisyan

Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly, says their Foreign Ministry has denied the recently reported news on an assistance request from Armenia.

Speaking to Tert.am, Paylan said he was personally notified of the untrue content of the report.

“They told me from the Foreign Ministry that there wasn’t any request of the kind. There is only one sentence in the press, but the [Turkish] Ministry of Foreign Affairs says nothing of the kind exists. Maybe the press secretary’s message was misrepresented. I cannot say anything else at the moment,” he said.

It comes after Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for the Turkish presidency, was reported to have made a statement on a request for medical supplies from Armenia.

In an official statement on Monday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press secretary dismissed the allegations, saying that the country has not requested anything from Turkey “apart from its citizens’ repatriation”.

Tert