Learn Armenian basics in three minutes: A guide from Chinese-American blogger – Public Radio of Armenia

Learn Armenian basics in three minutes: A guide from Chinese-American blogger

Michael He, a Chinese-American who recently graduated from college at Harvard University, has shared a video teaching some basic phrases in Armenian for beginners hoping to visit Armenia. He learned Armenian in Armenia and at Harvard University .

“I hope some of the basic Armenian phrases will be helpful for you, when you visit Armenia after the quarantine is over, after the coronavirus is defeated, and we can travel again,” the blogger says.

Michael became very popular in Armenia when he made his first video tour of Yerevan, which went viral.

He later recorded a few other videos about Armenian food and culture, as well as the ones in which he sings Armenian pop songs.

