In Loving Memory of Estephan Iskenderian

Yeghpayr Estephan Steve Iskenderian was born on January 26, 1971 in Beirut, Lebanon to Hovaness and Seta Iskenderian. He was the brother of Shant Iskenderian. At the age of 14, Steve with his family moved to Toronto, Canada. As an active community member, he immediately joined the Homenemten of Toronto Chapter and later joined the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF).

His love for music was established when he assembled his first band, Sasoun. The band began performing at the Hye Getron of Toronto, Armenian Catholic Church of Toronto, Cambridge Hye Getron and Hamilton Hye Getron. In 1997 while performing at a Homenetmen of South Florida dance, he met his wife Shakie Khatchikian. They later went on to have two beautiful daughters Tatianna and Nyrie Iskenderian. Later that year he started his second band—Ararat Band—with Shihan Krikorian. After performing at the Homenetmen of Boston Chapter dance, his singing career flourished around the globe. He would go on to perform in Brazil, France, on board the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) European Cruise, the Armenian Heritage Cruise and at several Navasartian Homenetmen games.

Steve shared his love and passion for the Armenian community as it reflected in all that he did. Steve’s love for his family and Armenian culture will live on forever.

Yeghpayr Steve passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Florida.

Homenetmen Eastern U.S.

Armenian Weekly