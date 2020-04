IMF plans to increase financial aid to Armenia to $ 280 million

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) intends to increase financial aid to Armenia to $ 280 million.

According to the Armenian government, the EU has increased its assistance to Armenia to $ 92 million.

Germany will provide $ 91 million in grants and technical aid to Armenia.

Thus the government can expand both economic and social aid.

https://news.am/eng/news/572122.html