Georgian-Armenian life-termer convicted over George W. Bush assassination attempt ‘entitled to seek home arrest’

A Georgian-Armenian man sentenced for life imprisonment over a terror act against former US President George W. Bush and the premeditated murder of a policeman may granted permission to apply for home arrest.

After spending 15 years in prison, Vladimir Arutyunian is entitled to seek a court measure commuting his punishment, Pia.ge reports, citing his attorney.

“He is highly unlikely to be pardoned. I don’t know his decision; we haven’t yet talked about that. It is still early for him as his 15th year [in jail] expires in August. We will do as he decides,” Gela Nikolaishvili told the website.

Arutyunian, a citizen of Georgia, threw a grenade at George W. Bush and Mikheil Saakashvili, the Georgian president at the time, in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square on May 10, 2005. The assassination attempt failed as the grenade, wrapped in a red handkerchief to be invisible, did not go off, saving the two state leaders. A photo taken by a correspondent who was at the scene at the crucial moment served as evidence for Arutyunyan’s arrest. He initially showed an armed resistance, fatally shooting a senior police officer. The very next day, the man confessed to having targeted the US president and promised to repeat the act “upon a second chance”.

On January 11 2006, the Tbilisi City Court convicted Arutyunian on eight counts of crime (including a terrorist act, assault on a Georgian political figure, assault on a person under international control, illegal acquisition, possession and use of arms and explosives, premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances and attempted assassination), sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Tert