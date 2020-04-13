Eight Armenian nationals repatriated from Sudan – Public Radio of Armenia

As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, on April 13, it became possible to transfer eight Armenian citizens from Sudan’s capital of Khartoum to Tbilisi, Georgia.

Thanks to the special permission received by the Armenian Embassy, ​​the citizens of Armenia were transported to Armenia by a minibus from Armenia, via the corridor given in the Marneuli region, which is considered a strict quarantine zone.

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia coordinated the arrival of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia in Tbilisi, their transfer to Bagratashen checkpoint.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu