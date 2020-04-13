Arto Tuncboyaciyan and Armenian Navy Band perform live on Facebook – Public Radio of Armenia

Avant-garde folk artist (singer, multi-instrumentalist) Arto Tuncboyaciyan was joined by musicians of the Armenian Navy Band from different parts of the world to perform a non-official concert.

The series of “home-concerts” has been initiated by the Armenian government amid the global lockdown caused by the new type of coronavirus.

Within the framework of the initiative Armenian musicians will perform concerts live streamed on the Government’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=231050461334696

