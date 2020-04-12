SANA: Archbishop of Damascus Diocese celebrates Easter without presence of worshipers

Christian denominations in Syria that follow the Western calendar on Sunday celebrated Easter by holding prayers and masses in the presence of clergymen only, SANA reported.

According to the source, “on Saturday evening, Archbishop of Damascus Diocese for the Armenian Orthodox Armash Nalbandian said that the Armenian Orthodox community in Damascus will celebrate Easter without the presence of worshipers and will broadcast the masses through social media in the presence of clergymen only because of the current extraordinary circumstances in the country aiming to maintain public safety and preventing further spread of Coronavirus.”

In a statement to the agency, the bishop reiterated the need to follow anti-coronavirus measures introduced by the government.

The agency noted that the Easter service was broadcast for believers in social networks.

