SANA: Archbishop of Damascus Diocese celebrates Easter without presence of worshipers
Daily Mail: Boris Johnson names NHS staff for saving his life
Artsakh has 6 COVID-19 cases
CNN: Ugandan president, 75, inspires residents sharing his indoor training
230 Armenians fly from Moscow to Yerevan: COVID-19 tests being delivered as well
USA Today: Anonymous sends $150 in gift cards to every household in 1,400-person Iowa town
Armenia presents changes in certain types of economic activity restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic
WHO: 2nd Ebola death in Congo
OPEC + ministers to hold meeting online on Sunday
Artsakh president: Failure to hold elections may lead to constitutional crisis
PM’s spouse: Easter is one of the most beloved holidays of our family
Express and Star: UK PM discharged from hospital
Emergency state declared in Artsakh amid COVID-19 pandemic
Tasnim: Rouhani says Iran addresses COVID-19 better than Europe
Politico: Riots occurred in Brussels after the death of a 19-year-old during quarantine
Catholicos of All Armenians: The world will overcome this challenge
AP: Walt Disney World plans to furlough up to 43,000 employees due to coronavirus
Armenian PM’s daughter shares photo: Happy Easter
Julian Assange secretly fathered 2 sons
Contract soldier commits suicide in Armenia
BBC News: Pope Francis celebrates Easter Vigil Mass in near-empty St Peter’s Basilica
Georgian PM and speaker congratulate Armenians on Easter
Health minister: The system formed in Armenia to combat COVID-19 may remain ‘unused’
One of 5 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh is in moderate condition
Bild am Sonntag: Head of European Commission warns Hungarian authorities against emergency abuse
6 injured in Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)
Number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia exceeds 1,000
Armenian Apostolic Church celebrating Easter
Fox News: Trump declares major disaster for the 1st time in US history
Happy Easter: Armenian 3rd president shares photo with his grandchildren
BBC News: Boris Johnson says he ‘owes his life to NHS staff’
BBC News: US comes first in terms of COVID-19 deaths
PM: Armenian military aviation developed supersonic speed for the 1st time in history
Armenian chief microsurgeon: COVID-19 spread peak is yet to come
Artsakh president convenes consultation on COVID-19 spread
Man, 29, sews his mouth shut in car parked near Armenian parliament’s building
Today is Holy Saturday: Easter Eve Liturgy in Armenia taking place behind closed doors
Indonesia volcano shoots ash, lava
Armenia Embassy: Third Moscow-Yerevan charter flight to take place Sunday
AnalitikaUA.net: 4 members of Armenian community in Ukraine have COVID-19
White House: Trump signs memorandum on providing COVID-19 assistance to Italy
Armenia PM holds consultation on course of loan programs in several domains
Armenia MFA spokesperson: Karabakh authorities must have people’s mandate to represent them in negotiations
Armenia defense minister, Russia ambassador get familiarized with COVID-19 mobile research lab
Armenia PM: Most risky group for us is production of clothes, textile sector
Embassy in Georgia: 45 students, schoolchildren return to Armenia (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM: We need to extend the state of emergency
Pashinyan: We have 977 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
Premier: Public transport in Armenia will be completely banned in coming days
PM: Armenia residents’ participation in upcoming holidays, remembrance days will be restricted
Armenia PM: Some types of activities will be fully allowed in country as of Monday
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,200 shots in passing week
PM instructs to submit draft decision to extend state of emergency in Armenia
Reuters: Boeing supplier furloughs 2,300 employees amid COVID-19
Details come in from tragic car accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan
Fire in Yerevan garage, burnt dead body found
Information Headquarters: One of 5 coronavirus patients in Karabakh is in moderate condition
Last two coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 81 and 86 years old, they had chronic illnesses
Property found in Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s mansion is handed over to Yerkrapah Volunteers’ Union
Man who drank vinegar essence in Gyumri not infected with coronavirus
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 966 in Armenia, 2 deaths in one day
Armenia PM: AMD 12bn 300mn distributed so far through government’s anti-crisis programs
BBC News: Coronavirus death toll in US passes 2,000 in single day
Media: US upgrades nuclear bombs in Germany
1 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan
Reuters: Italy extends coronavirus lockdown until May 3
China medical aid sent to Armenia angers Turkey
Criminal cases to be instituted in regard to 18 of 72 reports on offences committed during Artsakh elections
Gyumri man drinks acetic acid solution, thinking he has COVID-19
FM: Over 63,000 Armenia citizens have returned from abroad
Man checked out of Gyumri Medical Center after being in stage of clinical death
Plane carrying out Armenian students’ special flight from US lands in Tbilisi
Armenia ex-police chief’s son-in-law preparing to return from US
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Artsakh authorities took that decision, and Armenia respects it
DW: UN raises about $400,000,000 to combat COVID-19
Putin, Trump hold phone talks over situation in global oil market
Russian MFA: Fight against coronavirus pandemic to be main topic during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session
Health minister: Armenia may create morgue for autopsy of people who have died from COVID-19
Moscow mayor: Checkpoint regime to be set
TASS: Number of COVID-19 infected people has risen by 50%, mortality rate has risen by 70% over past week
