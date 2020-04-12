Artsakh declares state of emergency, presidential runoff to go ahead – Public Radio of Armenia

Artsakh has declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Bako Sahakyan said in an address that the necessity to take additional steps and measures stems from the recently confirmed cases in the republic.

The state of emergency will come into force at 10 pm tonight and will be in place until May 12.

Commandant’s Office has been set up to coordinate the preventive measured. State minister Grigori Martirosyan has been appointed Commandant.

“I am confident that due to the wisdom, discipline and high civic responsibility of our people we will be able to overcome all difficulties, effectively solve the problems and, at the same time, conduct an important event like the elections of the President of the Republic, taking all necessary measures to protect the health of the population,” President Sahakyan said.

“On the day of the elections, strict health and sanitary measures will be taken in all polling stations. We must do everything possible to prevent and neutralize all the negative consequences,” Sahakyan said.

He urged all citizens to strictly follow the implementation of the envisaged measures and instructions.

