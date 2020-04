230 Armenians fly from Moscow to Yerevan: COVID-19 tests being delivered as well

The Armenian Embassy in Russia reports that the Red Wings airline plane flew from Domodedovo Airport to Yerevan.

According to the statement, 230 citizens are returning to Armenia.

Tests for diagnosing COVID-19 from the Russian side to the Armenian health ministry, reagents delivered to Moscow in transit from other countries and various necessary items are also delivered to Armenia by plane.

