President’s message on the Holy Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ – Public Radio of Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian has issued a message on the Feast of the Holy Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Noting that the current situation is hard but not desperate, the President has called for unity to overcome the existing and future challenges.

Below is the full text of the message:

Dear Compatriots in the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh, and the Diaspora,

I congratulate us all on Holy Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Holy Easter is one of the greatest holidays of our Church and our nation.

This year, we celebrate it under special conditions, under the state of emergency.

Because of this situation, our prayers and words of repentance that should have been said in the churches, under the pillars of our monasteries, today will be voiced under the roofs of our family homes.

Our various pleas, which we traditionally send to God on Holy Easter, today will come to one – health and recovery to all sick, fortitude to us all.

Words of gratitude and appreciation, which we traditionally say to God, today will be accompanied by gratefulness to all doctors and medical personnel for their God-pleasing and merciful work.

Holy Easter carries a message of great humanism. Let’s look at each other, not look aside. It is well said, help and you will be helped. And helping is also not leaving someone alone. In our prayers, we ask for God’s protection for our families and friends, our people and our country. Our country is one large family, our common family.

These days, the elderly, our compatriots of frail health, in a vulnerable social situation are the people who need care and attention more than anyone else. My thoughts and feelings today are mostly with them. Let’s be considerate toward them, alleviate their worries.

Dear Compatriots,

The message of Holy Resurrection always unites us, always inspires, always makes us stronger and calls to new deeds. The current situation is hard but not desperate. However, we cannot overcome the existing and future challenges unless we are united, more alert, more disciplined and organized, and certainly, more compassionate.

Let’s be healthy in body and soul.

God bless us all.

Christ is Risen from the dead!

Blessed be the Resurrection of Christ!”

