President Sarkissian sends Easter messages to His Holiness Karekin II and His Holiness – Public Radio of Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian has sent congratulatory messages on the occasion of the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ to His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia. President Sarkissian has thanked them for the congratulations, wishes and prayers addressed to him earlier on the occasion of the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ.

In his address to His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, President Sargkissian particularly noted: “In today’s troubled times, when the new coronavirus epidemic has put people at risk of serious health, social and economic problems, and our state institutions and relevant agencies are doing everything possible to counteract this infection, the public is equally in need of your word.”

In these conditions, the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, with your patronage, is making every effort to support the faithful people in Armenia,the Republic of Artsakh and the Diaspora.

We wish strength to the Armenian state and the Holy Church, health and security to our people. ”

The message to the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I reads: “Nowadays, when people are forced to work hard and put in a lot of effort, the role of the Church and the faith in our lives increases.

May the good news of the Lord’s Holy Resurrection enrich the soul and home of each of us, and may it become a source of life for you, for the glory of the Armenian Holy Church and for the security of our people all over the world, Armenia and Artsakh. ”

