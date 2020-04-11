More Armenians to be evacuated from Moscow amid coronavirus crisis | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Red Wings airline will operate the third charter flight from Moscow to Yerevan on April 12 at 15:40 to evacuate Armenian nationals who were stranded at the Russian capital due to cancelled flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said.

Listed passengers are advised to report to the Domodedovo airport’s 25-30 check-in desks at 12:00, the embassy said.

All arriving passengers will be quarantined for 14 days in Armenia.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

