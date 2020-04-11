Armenia to have “only protocol events” for genocide commemoration day as mass gatherings are banned | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Public commemoration events for the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day (April 24), the Shushi Liberation Day (May 8) and Great Patriotic War Victory Day (May 9) will not take place in Armenia due to the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

He said that “citizens’ participation in these events must be limited”.

“During this one month we have commemoration days and holidays, April 24th, the Shushi Liberation Day and the Great Patriotic War Victory Day. Participation of citizens in these events must be limited. If we were to allow a usual participation then we will have an uncontrollable outbreak of the coronavirus,” Pashinyan said.

He said that only “protocol events” will take place during those days.

Earlier Pashinyan said the government will extend the state of emergency for another 30 days starting April 14th.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1424981714347994

