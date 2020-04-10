Two-month old baby infected with coronavirus is in good condition – Armenian healthcare minister | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The two-month old baby who has been infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia is in good condition. No children among the infected are in serious condition, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said today during a press conference.

“We are always careful to all children, but these days we need to be more careful especially to those children having immune deficiency or receiving chemotherapy. Children have a special place in testing criteria. The two-month old baby feels good. None of the infected school-age children is in serious condition, they all feel well”, the minister said.

According to the latest data, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia is 937. The death toll is 12. 5,144 people tested negative so far. The number of recovered patients has reached 149.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Reported by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

