Kim Kardashian thanks medical staff at UCLA center named after her dad Robert Kardashian

Today marks the 1 year anniversary of the UCLA Health Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health, activist, entrepreneur, beauty mogul and producer Kim Kardashian West wrote on her Facebook page.

The reality show star thanked the medical staff of the center frothier work during the pandemic.

“More than ever we are thinking about the medical staff on the front lines during this pandemic and thankful for everyone who risks their lives each day for others. This month is also an important time for us as we remember our father and shine a light on Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month. We’d like to thank the dedicated staff of skilled doctors and nurses that work at the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health,” she noted.

According to UCLA newsroom, Dr. Eric Esrailian, chief of UCLA Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases and longtime family friend of the Kardashians, spoke about helping UCLA, our community and the Republic of Armenia with support, supplies and education around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As longtime family friends, the Kardashian family told me many years ago that they wanted us to do something special together to honor the late Robert G. Kardashian and to help patients in the community at the same time,” Dr. Eric Esrailian noted.

Attorney Robert Kardashian became popular after he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died just after two months aged 59.

https://news.am/eng/news/571687.html