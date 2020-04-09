Expert: PM should react to Turkish president’s proposal to support Armenia

Expert in international studies Suren Sargsyan strongly believes Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should react to the Turkish president’s proposal to provide assistance to the country.

“A proposal can be rejected, accepted or responded with a powerful political statement,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I think it’s wrong not to react to it in any way, especially when the message was voiced through the church,” he added.

At a telephone conversation with Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness to provide medication in assistance to Armenia, adding steps are being taken in that direction.

The Turkish leader also touched upon the issue of the repatriation of Armenian citizens in Turkey, noting that the process has been facilitated.

During the phone call, Erdogan thanked the Armenian community for providing support to the Turkish fundraising campaign.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/09/Expert-PM-Turkish-president/2271190

