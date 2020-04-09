April 24 Commemoration Events in L.A. Suspended Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

LOS ANGELES—After careful consideration of the Coronavirus pandemic, the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles (UACLA), the Unified Young Armenians (UYA) and the Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC) have decided to suspend all of their April 24 commemoration related activities.

The coalition of these three community organizations are in charge of a) the Requiem service at the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello, b) the March in Little Armenia, Hollywood and c) the Protest demonstration in front of the Los Angeles Turkish Consulate.

The Coalition made this decision not only as a moral responsibility to stand with the people of Los Angeles and the world, but to also comply with the health directives imposed by the local authorities, which are meant to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus and to save lives.

We remain committed to the Armenian Cause and working towards a just resolution for the Crime of Genocide, demanding from the government of Turkey the recognition of the Genocide, and rightful restitution and reparations. Although this year we will not be able to gather and demand justice on April 24, we recognize that our collective efforts are and must be made year-round. Our work will continue. We will stand united, and we will make our voices heard for the 1.5 million martyrs of the first genocide of the 20th century. In the coming days, we will announce our alternative commemorative plans in lieu of our traditional public gatherings.

We acknowledge and thank the United States Senate and House of Representatives for setting the record straight and standing up for truth and justice by recognizing the Armenian Genocide. We thank them for their tireless work during these uncertain and challenging times.

We hope and pray that this global epidemic will end soon, and that all our communities will rise from it stronger than ever.

The coalition wishes you all the best. May you always remain healthy and safe.

Asbarez

