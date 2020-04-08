Pope Francis establishes new commission to study women’s diaconate

With many preventive measures in place during the pandemic, work at the Vatican doesn’t stop. Pope Francis instituted a commission to study the women’s diaconate. He committed to this project during the last synod.

POPE FRANCIS

I accept the request to call back the commission, or to open it with new members to continue studying the permanent diaconate in the primitive Church. I accept the challenge that women have put out there: ‘and let us be heard.’ I accept the challenge.

On that occasion, the assembly voted on the possibility of allowing women to become deacons in the Amazon region. Out of 181 participants, 137 were in favor and 30 were opposed. The pope avoided making a definitive decision on the issue in the apostolic exhortation on the Amazon.

This is the second commission created by Pope Francis for the study of the women’s diaconate. Members of the first commission were unable to reach a definitive agreement. Unlike the first commission, this one does not include historians, only theologians and biblical experts.

The new commission is overseen by Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi. It consists of a secretary and 10 members, five of them women.

Daniel Díaz Vizzi

Translation: Claudia Torres

https://www.romereports.com/en/2020/04/08/pope-francis-establishes-new-commission-to-study-womens-diaconate/?fbclid=IwAR3_8lIcBkMnTSa6m1r7hk1jn370USmQEexYI94AyC9fLohxTuw3B6S9LT8

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...