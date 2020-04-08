EU to provide €92million to Armenia to support immediate and short-term needs | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The EU will provide overall €92million to Armenia to support immediate and short-term needs. The funds will be directed towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

“Further to our announcement last week on the support of the European Union to Armenia to fight against COVID-19 outbreak and after further restructuring of the existing programmes with the Armenian Government, we are proud to announce that the EU will provide overall €92million to Armenia to support immediate and short-term needs.

The funds will be directed towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The EU’s response follows a Team Europe approach. It draws contributions from all EU institutions and combines the resources mobilised by EU Member States and financial institutions, in particular the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Working together, Team Europe can muster a critical mass that few others can match’’.

Armen Press

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...