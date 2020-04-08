Armenian, Russian FMs Discuss Steps over Prevention of Spread of Coronavirus

Armenian, Russian foreign ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed today on phone the measures addressed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Russian Foreign Ministry reports.“The foreign ministers of the two countries discussed the situation in the two countries connected with the coronavirus, steps aimed at neutralizing its negative impact,” the Russian ministry said.Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov also exchanged ideas over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, cooperation in the sidelines of CSTO, EAEU, CIS, aysor.am reports.

The phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency

