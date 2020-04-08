Armenian Church observes Holy Wednesday

The entire week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is known as Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat). During this period, the Armenian Apostolic Church marks the most important events of Our Lord Jesus Christ’s earthly life – his entry into Jerusalem (Palm Sunday), his last supper, betrayal, crucifixion, entombment and his triumphant resurrection.

Holy Wednesday

The anointing of Jesus Christ by a woman in Bethany and the Betrayal of Christ are commemorated on Holy Wednesday, Qahana.am reports.

In the Gospel of St. Matthew, we learn that while Jesus was dining with his apostles, a woman came in with an alabaster jar filled with valuable perfume. She opened the jar and poured the perfume on Jesus’ head. The disciples witnessing this act become upset, as the perfume could have been sold and the proceeds could have been given to the poor. Jesus hearing their displeasure said, “Why do you trouble the woman? For she has done a good work for me. For you always have the poor with you; but me you do not always have me.” The woman’s actions foreshadowed His preparation for burial. “For in that she has poured this ointment on my body, she did it for my burial,” said Christ (Mt 26:6-13).

The Gospel reading on Holy Wednesday exhorts us not to abuse the love and promise of God, and by remembering his tortures and death for the sake of mankind, to never deviate from the correct path which is to worship and give glory to him alone.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/08/Holy-Wednesday/2270366

