Armenian Church Diocese provide funds for Armenia’s COVID-19 relief efforts – Public Radio of Armenia

In response to a call by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, three Dioceses of the Armenian Church have provided funds in support to Armenia’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

In an encyclical to the Primates of the Dioceses the Catholicos had called to help the homeland as much as possible to address the immediate needs in the conditions of the epidemic.

The Russia and New Nakhijevan Diocese and the Egypt Diocese have transferred $20 thousand each for urgent medical needs.

The US Western Prelacy has donated $50 thousand to support educational programs.

