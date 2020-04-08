Armenian-Canadian community to commemorate Armenian Genocide anniversary via live broadcast – Public Radio of Armenia

Due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, the Armenian-Canadian community will mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide via a live broadcast, organized by the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) and the Armenian Youth Federation of Canada (AYF). The broadcast will be streamed on ANCC’s and AYF’s social media channels.

“By doing so, we will ensure that our community remains safe and compliant to the advice provided by Public Health Canada, but at the same time have an opportunity to remember the 1.5 million innocent victims who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish Empire” said Hrag Tarakdjian and Shahen Mirakian, co-presidents ANCC.

The broadcast which will include messages from community leaders and clergy, a short documentary highlighting Canada’s humanitarian response to the genocide and segments featuring our youth will be aired on Friday, April 24th, at 12:00 PM EST.

Throughout the week of April 24th, ANCC will publish other featured content commemorating the genocide, including messages from political leaders.

“Even during some of these very difficult times we cannot remain indifferent towards our collective history and the great sacrifices made by our ancestors that have ensured our survival as a nation” said Tarakdjian and Mirakian.

