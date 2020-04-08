28 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia, bringing total to 881 | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected people to 881, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

9 death cases have been registered so far.

As of April 8, 27 more patients have recovered, and the total number of recovered people has reached 114.

4,571 people tested negative for coronavirus.

Currently the active cases are 758.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

Armen Press

