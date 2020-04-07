Renowned Armenian physicist diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in Moscow
Armenia expected to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
SRC publishes numbers for connection with customs attaché of Armenia embassy in Russia
Armenian, 75, dies of COVID-19 in Greece
Armenia PM: We have 1,400 beds for coronavirus patients
Pasadena schools to offer Armenian dual language program
PM: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853
Intensified service continues at Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints
World oil prices rising steadily
Newspaper: Armenia government representatives will not refuse their bonuses
Karabakh President to women: May only happiness and welfare prevail in your families!
Armenia PM: 2bn 353mn drams of economic and social assistance distributed to legal entities, individuals
Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future
Newspaper: Karabakh preparing to fight against coronavirus
Deputy director: Aircompany Armenia canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive
Armenia PM on government’s mistakes and the actions for prevention of spread of coronavirus
Armenia PM on problems with Civil Aviation Committee
Armenia PM on Gazprom Armenia submitting bid to raise natural gas tariff
PM on a new weapon being produced in Armenia
Armenia PM stops speaking and starts shaking vest out
Sky News: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit
Armenia PM on government support in tourism sector
Armenia PM on situation at Upper Lars checkpoint
Armenian court releases ex-chief gynecologist charged under illegal adoption case
Armenia PM on taxi drivers’ licensing
Armenia PM: Government can’t provide social support to all children
Armenia Syunik Province governor reports 25 coronavirus cases
Armenia PM on government being soft and getting tough
PM: Armenia provides much more assistance to citizens through social programs than Georgia
Armenia PM: I don’t think I’m becoming like the former authorities
Armenia PM: Unemployed mothers will receive benefits
Armenia PM states reasons for inflation
Plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan lands at Zvartnots International Airport (PHOTO)
Armenia PM: Nobody says there were no electoral violations during Artsakh elections
PM compares police reforms in Armenia and Georgia
PM answers citizen’s question about Armenia 3rd President’s liability
Armenia PM on investigation of corruption crimes
Armenia PM on teachers’ salaries and students’ tuition fees
Citizen to Armenia PM: How do you stand citizens?
Armenia PM coughs while answering questions, says it has nothing to do with coronavirus
Armenia PM on citizens using swear words against him and his family members
Armenia PM: Government determined to implement all judicial reforms and solve Constitutional Court conundrum
Armenia PM on inflation and customs duties
Finance minister: France to see worst post-war downturn this year
Armenia PM: Government granting agricultural loans with 0% interest rate
Armenian PM: Public transport is a dangerous hotbed of virus spread
Azerbaijani kills villager in Armenia province, case forwarded to court
Reuters: UK car sector cut 2020 sales forecast by 23% amid COVID-19
PM: Armenia to start production of COVID-19 tests
Armenian PM: During COVID-19 crisis there is a great demand for drivers
Armenia has 833 COVID-19 cases, Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, 06.04.20
Two citizens isolated in Artsakh on suspicion of COVID-19
Head of Armenian village: Employee of Vardashen prison tests positive for COVID-19
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We must find the right balance between civilization and ecology
MFA: Artsakh urges Azerbaijan to abandon provocative actions
Armenia’s PM: The key to success is knowledge and technology
Armenian PM: In 21st century, people aged 55 – 60 and older are fully valid members of workforce
Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region
Lebanese president asks for financial aid
Armenian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff visits military units
Armenian PM: I am proud of My Step faction
Part of criminal case regarding ex-official forwarded to Armenia Special Investigation Service
Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains
Armenian health minister: All citizens advised to wear face masks
Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia
Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products
Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days
The Guardian: Sweden developing law to allow it to take “extraordinary steps” to combat COVID-19
Armenia Deputy Police Chief: Situation regarding crimes under control
Armenia Deputy Police Chief: 6 police officers have tested positive for COVID-19
Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to issue force majeure certificates
Armenian ministry of labor and social affairs: One-time aid of AMD 68 thousand will be provided
Armenia deputy economy minister doesn’t rule out inflation of first necessity items
Armenian police admit that not all citizens fulfill self-isolation requirements
Meeting of CSTO PA standing committee to be held via videoconferencing
RIA Novosti: Mexico to cut top officials’ salaries due to coronavirus
CoE commissioner: Urgent steps are needed to protect the rights of prisoners in Europe
Police deputy chief: Special cargo from Iran are being accompanied by Armenian police
Ministry of health: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition
NHK: Japan to declare state of emergency on April 7
