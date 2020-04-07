About 400 Armenian national return home from Moscow by two flights

TASS, April 8. About 400 Armenian nationals have returned home from Russia by two flights chartered by the Armenian embassy, the Armenian embassy in Russia said on Tuesday.

“On April 6 and 7, Armenian nationals returned to Armenia by two flights,” the embassy wrote on its Facebook account.

According to the embassy, more than 150 Armenians who had been unable to buy tickets were taken home free of charge.

Upon arrival in Armenia, these people will be obliged to go into 14-day quarantine.

About 200 Armenian nationals, who failed to take these flights, have been accommodated at four hotels. Twenty opted to stay at the airport.

As a result of restrictive measures taken in most of world nations over the coronavirus pandemic, many people have problems with returning to their home countries.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus – named COVID-19 by the WHO – have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, roughly 1,350,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 74,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 286,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

TASS

