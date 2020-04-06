Jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan to perform from home amid coronavirus lockdown

Renowned Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan will perform from his home on Monday amid nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The concert will begin at 10pm and will be livestreamed on the Armenian government’s official Facebook page.

The series of concerts initiated by the government are aimed at making the daily routine of self-guaranteed and guaranteed citizens more interesting.

Armenian musicians are set to perform from home twice a week.

“Stay home and enjoy the performances of world-famous jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan,” the post read.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/06/Tigran-Hamasyan/2269101

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...