Eduardo Eurnekian to provide Armenia government $250,000 to help fight coronavirus

YEREVAN. – Eduardo Eurnekian, National Hero of the Republic of Armenia, will provide assistance to the government of Armenian with a sum of $250,000 in its fight against the coronavirus. This was reported on the Facebook page of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan.

https://news.am/eng/news/570737.html

