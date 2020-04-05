Armenian community in Egypt donates LE 1M to Tahya Misr Fund

CAIRO – 5 April 2020: The Armenian community in Egypt donated LE one million to the Tahya Misr Fund under the name of the Armenian Orthodox Patriarchate in Cairo and Alexanderia in contribution to the country’s anti-coronavirus efforts.

According to a statement issued by the Immigration Minister Nabila Makram on Sunday, she expressed appreciation to the Armenian Egyptians who responded to the appeal of Tahya Misr Fund amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and hailed their patriotic role.

Under the theme “We are the Egyptian Armenians” held in the ministry to celebrate the Armenian community in Egypt, the minister described it as part and parcel of the society.

She further highlighted the key role of the Egyptian Armenians in Egypt’s modern history.

Meanwhile, the Minister reiterated her call on all Egyptians abroad to support the impoverished Egyptian families as well as the irregular workers who were badly effected by the coronavirus outbreak by donating to Tahya Misr Fund through the following link: ‬https://tahyamisrfund.org/participate/bankintegration/.

https://www.egypttoday.com/Article/1/83368/Armenian-community-in-Egypt-donates-LE-1M-to-Tahya-Misr

