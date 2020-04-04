Number of Armenia’s coronavirus cases reaches 770 as of April 4

Armenia has confirmed 34 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 770 in the country as of 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

So far, 43 people have recovered and 7 have died from COVID-19 in Armenia. All coronavirus victims in the country had underlying health conditions.

The results of 3,477 tests have come back negative.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/04/Armenia’s-coronavirus/2268646

