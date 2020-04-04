A Million Families, A Million Rosaries

During Portugal’s 1974 Carnation Revolution Our Lady said to Sister Lucia,

“When a million families pray the rosary, the revolution will end.”

What if a million families joined hands NOW to pray the rosary for a cure to the coronavirus?

Please join us in praying the rosary everyday for an end to this pandemic!

Sign up below to join us and commit yourself and/or your family to imploring Our Lady

to intercede on behalf of all humanity at this moment of crisis.

You may make a new entry each time a Rosary is said. Please help us get to a million rosaries soon.

How to Pray the Rosary, click here

(P.S. Due to the popularity of this Rosary campaign, an entry may take a few moments to show up. So please only submit your Rosary report once for each time. Your post will show up soon.)

If you have difficulty registering please send your name and location to serenitys@littlesistersofthepoor.org and we will add it for you.

CLICK HERE TO READ SUBMISSIONS

(and see how close we are to a million!)

Please share this as far and wide as possible so we can enlist a million families!

Thank you

http://littlesistersofthepoor.org/a-million-families-a-million-rosaries/

