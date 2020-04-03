Armenia’s coronavirus death toll rises to 7

The Ministry of Health reported two more lethal cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) late on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to seven in Armenia.

The deceased are women aged 76 and 78 who both had developed polysegmental pneumonia that added to a range of other pre-existing conditions (including diabetes and arterial hypertension). The 78-year-old is not a citizen of Armenia, the Ministry’s spokeswoman, Alina Nikoghosyan, said in a public post on Facebook.

A total of 626 registered patients are reported to be under treatment now. Thirty-three have recovered and some 2,940 people have tested negative.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/04/03/Coronavirus/3253670

