Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni Gives Update on COVID19 Cases in Vatican

‘Another Vatican employee has tested positive and has been self isolating ever since his wife, who works in an Italian hospital, tested positive…’

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

“In addition to the six cases already communicated, another Holy See employee has tested positive for Covid-19.”

This was stated by Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, today, April 2, 2020.

This employee, Bruni contined, “has been in isolation since mid-March, since his wife tested positive after serving in the Italian hospital where she works.”

“On this occasion,” the Vatican spokesman also pointed out, “it is useful to clarify that, as in all institutional situations, the various bodies and departments of the Holy See and the Vatican City State continue only in essential, mandatory and unavoidable activities.”

This, he concluded, involves “clearly adopting, to the maximum extent possible, the appropriate measures already communicated, which include remote work and rostering criteria, in order to safeguard the health of staff.”

