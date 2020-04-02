Robert Kocharyan reportedly remains in hospital

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan is still in Erebouni Medical Center, Pastinfo reported, citing his son, Levon.

The ex-president continues to receive inpatient care upon doctors’ instructions and it is yet unclear how long he will remain in hospital, his son said.

Kocharyan was taken to Nairi Medical Center after experiencing sudden blood pressure fluctuations late on March 7. Afterwards, he was transferred to Erebouni Medical Center, where he was set to receive treatment for a few days.

According to a notice of the hospital, Kocharyan has been diagnosed with acute vestibulopathy, third degree pulmonary hypertension, arrhythmia, increased risk for coronary heart disease with frequent ventricular extrasystoles.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/02/Robert-Kocharyan/2267423

