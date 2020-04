Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon. He said the following:

“On April 2, we paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay our respects to the sons of the Armenian nation who died during the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 and pray for their souls to rest in peace.

The memory of the righteous is blessed.”

https://news.am/eng/news/570046.html

