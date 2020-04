Armenian health ministry: 2 more people recover from COVID-19

Two more patients have recovered from coronavirus in Armenia, Armenian health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan noted.

According to her, most of the 92 cases reported on Thursday are related to previously confirmed cases.

The number of those who recovered has reached 33. Armenia has already confirmed 633 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached four.

https://news.am/eng/news/569966.html

