Armenia reports fifth coronavirus fatality

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. A 68-year old man has died from coronavirus-related complications at a Yerevan hospital, becoming Armenia’s fifth COVID-19 fatality.

Healthcare Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said in a statement that the patient had developed double pneumonia. “In addition, the citizen also had underlying health conditions, including ischemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease”, she said. The patient was intubated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1010965/

