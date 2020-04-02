Armenia chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife is laid to rest (PHOTOS)

The funeral of Arianne Caoili, the wife of Armenia’s leading chess grandmaster and FIDE World Cup champion Levon Aronian, was held Thursday in Yerevan.

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, members of the Armenian national chess team, and Caoili’s close friends were attended the funeral.

Armenian News-NEWS.am earlier reported that Arianne Caoili, 33, had gotten into an accident on March 14 in Yerevan. The car she was driving had crashed into a concrete pillar on a street.

After the accident, Arianne underwent several operations, but her life could not be saved.

Levon Aronian and Arianne Caoili were married in 2017.

https://news.am/eng/news/570016.html

