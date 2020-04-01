Serena Williams tries Armenian brandy during self-quarantine

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Tennis star Serena Williams tried an Armenian brandy during a self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Her husband, the Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder Alexis Ohanian, convinced the tennis star to drink his own Armenian brandy, called Shakmat (the Armenian word for chess).

“I am not a big drinker. Okay, 23-year-old Armenian brandy. So we are going to take a shot of Shakmat”, she said.

