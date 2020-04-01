PM congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Assyrian community of Armenia on the occasion of the Assyrian New Year, Kha b-Nisan. The message reads as follows, in particular:

“I wish our Assyrian brothers and sisters peace and prosperity, as well as perseverance and persistence in preserving the Assyrian people’s national identity and cultural heritage for millennia. During these days of the epidemic, I also wish you all good health and patience to overcome these difficulties that have plagued mankind.”

https://news.am/eng/news/569725.html

