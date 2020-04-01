John Paul II: A Saint to Pray to In ‘These Difficult Times’

April 2: Fifteenth Anniversary of His Death

LARISSA I. LOPEZ

On the eve of the 15th anniversary of Saint John Paul II’s death (April 2, 2005), Pope Francis said: “In these difficult times that we are living, I encourage you to trust in Divine Mercy and in Saint John Paul II’s intercession.”

This evocation of the Holy Father occurred today, April 1, 2020, while addressing the Poles during the General Audience, held from the Library of the Apostolic Palace, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, after his catechesis on the <eighth> Beatitude, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God,” the Holy Father addressed the Poles, pointing out that “contemporary man sees signs of death increasingly present on the horizon of our civilization” and “lives increasingly with fear, threatened in the very heart of his existence.”

In this connection, he said that “when you feel yourselves in problems, let your thought run to Christ; know that you are not alone. He accompanies you and never disappoints you.”

