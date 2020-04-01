Funeral Notice: Markrid (Kazanjian) Sherbetdjian

MARKRID (KAZANJIAN) SHERBETDJIAN

Born on February 27, 1927, Musa Dagh

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and relative Markrid Sherbetdjian, who passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Funeral services are closed to the public, but will be held on Thursday, April 2, 7:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.

He is survived by his:

Son, Serop Sherbetdjian and family (Switzerland)

Son, Norair and Hasmig Sherbetdjian and family

Daughter, Zevart and Harout Yeghiayan and family

Son, Zaven Sherbetdjian and family

Son-in-law, Movses Taslakian and family

And the entire Sherbetdjian, Ourfalian, Kazandjian, Gharibian, Yessayian, Garabedian, Keshishian, Aprahamian, Karakashian, Iskedjian families, friends and relatives

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian School (Ferrahian School in Encino). Checks can be mailed to: 5841 Freeman Avenue, La Crescenta CA 91214.

Asbarez

