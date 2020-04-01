Fourth death from new coronavirus registered in Armenia

Another death from coronavirus was reported at the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan on Wednesday, the press secretary at the ministry of health Anna Nikoghosyan informed, adding the victim suffered from other pre-existing conditions.

“The 89-year-old patient had double Infiltrative pneumonia and other chronic diseases such as hypertonia and diabetes. Unfortunately, due to the age and accompanying diseases it was not possible to save the patient’s life,” Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook.

To note, a total of 31 people have recovered and four people have died from coronavirus in Armenia.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/01/Fourth-death-from-new-coronavirus-registered-in-Armenia/2267021

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...