Artsakh presidential election: CEC releases preliminary vote returns

The Central Electoral Commission of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the preliminary outcomes of Tuesday’s presidential election, announcing a plan to hold a second round of voting.

CEC Chairwoman Srbuhi Arrzumanyan said the recorded election turnout was 73.5%, with 2,625 ballot papers being declared invalid.

The three top candidates, Arayik Harutyunyan, Masis Mayilyan and Vitaly Balasanyan, received respectively 36,076 (49.26%), 19,360 (26.4% ) and 10,755 (14.7%) votes.

Hovhannisyan said that the second round will be held 14 days after the general voting.

Tert

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...