Armenia’s leading chess player, GM Levon Aronian ranks 7th in the fresh FIFE rating of worl’d 100 top players published today.

Norway’s Magnus Carlsen tops the rating, followed by Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Liren Ding (China).

Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian is 56th, Karen H. Grigoryan is 71st.

Hrant Melkumyan and Sergei Movsesian are ranked 77th and 99th respectively.

