Armenia’s coronavirus cases climb to 571 as of April 1

Armenia has confirmed 39 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 571 in the country as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

So far, 31 people have recovered and three have died from COVID-19 in Armenia.

The results of 2,704 tests have come back negative.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/01/Armenia-coronavirus/2266493

