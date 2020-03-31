Pashinyan: Arianne Kaoili’s death a heavy loss for all of us

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to GM Levon Aronian over passing of his wife, Filipino-Australian chess player Arianne Kaoili.

The condolence message, published by the PM’s press service, reads:

“I was deeply shocked by the tragic news of the untimely demise of FIDE Woman International Master Arianne Kaoili, the spouse of two-time World Cup Winner, GM Levon Aronian.

The famous chess player, the spouse of GM Levon Aronian was beloved and appreciated by the Armenian people. She was a good friend of Armenia, the author of many inspiring initiatives aimed at developing our country. Arianne Caoili’s demise is a heavy loss for all of us, and her memory will remain bright in the hearts of the Armenian people.

Dear Levon,

On behalf of Anna and myself, I offer our most profound condolences and sympathy to you, Arianne Caoili’s family, relatives and friends.”

